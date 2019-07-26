Five revved-up reasons Ipswich must keep the Supercars

How would Ipswich's motorsport fans cope without having the Supercars big guns in town each year?

How would Ipswich's motorsport fans cope without having the Supercars big guns in town each year? Rob Williams

1. We need the Supercars in town to give our politicians something to hide from.

Why can't the different levels of government get their heads together and sort out a solution to the upgrade needed at Queensland Raceway? They can find money for all sorts of projects but can't raise the capital required to attract the best race car drivers in the country to Ipswich and reap the financial benefits.

2. How would the city's motorsport maniacs cope without a community day to see their stars for free.

The recent Supercars fans event at Orion Shopping Centre again showcased how many passionate rev-heads live in the region.

Dressed in their favourite team colours, they queued early, bringing all sorts of memorabilia to get autographed. Fans in the crowd even asked weird questions like whether championship leader Scott McLaughlin wears favourite undies and whether the pacesetter remembers an Ipswich school teacher? Overall though, the fans were attentive and appreciative of having the big guns in town.

3. How hollow will Ipswich feel without the third leg of the big three sports events to support?

After the annual Winternationals drag racing and Ipswich Cup in June, the Supercars roadshow rolls into town to keep families entertained.

While the Ipswich Cup is our centrepiece event, it's for over 18 year olds.

The welcoming Supercars entourage provide a true family event.

4. How boring would it be without all the talk about Ipswich's famous "Paperclip'' track.

While the Queensland Raceway circuit often comes under fire for being dull, it is a terrific place for spectators to see all aspects of the close racing.

Yes, the whole Willowbank circuit desperately needs an upgrade but where else so close to Ipswich can fans sit in the sun on a dusty hill and watch the high-powered machines buzz around, generating excessive noise within walking distance.

5. Having the Supercars supremos in town provides a wonderful distraction from Ipswich's problems.

At a time next year's Ipswich SuperSprint round is in doubt, we are bombarded with coverage about our former Mayor Paul Pisasale being found guilty of extortion.

Pisasale was ironically one of the biggest supporters of the Supercars in Ipswich. But at least the motorsport buzz around Ipswich this week helps numb how many stunned residents are feeling.