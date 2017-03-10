5 reasons why I love my Ford Focus

NOW I'm not usually a Ford fan and I feel for the Ipswich woman who says she was sold a lemon but the decision to buy my Ford Focus XR5 was one I will never regret.

It's definitely not a head turner, unlike my first car a 1975 Toyota Celica LT, which attracted equal amounts of attention from car enthusiasts and police.

And while I miss her vintage charm, there's nothing better than hearing the XR5 turbo roar when I put my foot down.

With 166kw I have no trouble reaching 100kms as I'm merging onto the highway; I can look ahead and calculate that to fit in I might have to drop back at first but not once have doubted the cars ability to get back up and boogie in a matter of seconds.

The torque steer XR5 drivers will know well can be an issue in the wet but I don't see that as a negative.

Instead it's a reminder to take it extra gently in the wet, something we should all do anyway.

Here are the five reasons I love my hot hatch Ford Focus XR5;

1. Power: There is nothing like being in control of a powerful car with 320Nm of torque. When I was younger the temptation to accept people's offer to drag off from the lights was hard to resist.

That's despite that my little four cylinder Celica didn't really have the engine capacity to win against anything decent.

When you're driving a car that you know could win a quick drag off from the lights, that temptation is basically non-existent. I know my turbo has nothing to prove, she's a beast.

2. It's a smooth ride: My Focus isn't the best over speed bumps, or small holes in any surface, but most of the time driving her feels almost as smooth as a sedan.

3. Sixth gear: I don't know how people live without a sixth gear. I love the flexibility of the gear box, which is tight but not too tight. Then again without sixth gear, I would probably be at the petrol station every day.

4. It has a small backseat: Now that might sound like a negative but when two friends with an esky each, want a lift home after a party, I can honestly say 'sorry drunk friends, you and your multiple eskies won't fit in my car'.

5. Seat warmers: There's nothing like warming your butt on a cool winter's morning with the seat warmers. Now obviously this isn't a feature exclusive to the Ford Focus XR5 but it's the icing on the cake during a frosty winter moment.