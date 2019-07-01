Menu
Get 'Em Onside: Round 15
Rugby League

Five Queensland U20 stars you need to know

by Lachlan Grey
1st Jul 2019 12:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Playmakers Tanah Boyd and Cory Paix spearhead Scott Prince's side but it's a former Marsden Mako that should have NSW on red alert.

The Maroons shut the gate on NSW in a 30-10 rout last year and are eyeing a repeat after calling on a host of Intrust Super Cup stars and NRL contractees for next week's defence in Sydney.

Rising Brisbane halfback CORY PAIX and Gold Coast signing TANAH BOYD are expected to steer a side that includes boom centre TREYMAIN SPRY (Titans) and teenage giant TINO FA'ASUAMALEAUI (Storm).

Fanitesi Niu scores during the Under 18 Queensland V NSW State of Origin game at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane. Pics Adam Head
Paix is held in high regard by Broncos coach Anthony Seibold and was handed a three-year contract extension last week while Boyd inked a deal to return to his native Gold Coast until 2021.

Spry and Fa'asuamaleaui continue to grow in stature amid breakout seasons with Tweed Heads and Sunshine Coast respectively. however, all eyes will be fixed on Souths-Logan and Queensland U18 flyer FANITESI NIU.

The former Marsden Mako shot to Allan Langer Cup stardom in 2016 and has since ticked off junior representative milestones before embedding himself in the Magpies'setup.

Fanitesi Niu in 2016 having just earned a call up to the Australian Schoolboys Rugby League side. Picture: Josh Woning.
Averaging just shy of 100 running metres per senior game, Niu was rewarded with a call-up to the U18 Maroons and scored a matchwinning double in their 34-12 win over NSW last month.

Fellow U18 Maroons star Xavier Coates was not named in the squad with an NRL debut looming for Brisbane.

The U20 Maroons will have two opposed sessions against the Queensland Origin team, with co-coaches Scott Prince and Paul Dyer to oversee the preparations ahead of their July 10 clash at ANZ Stadium.

Queensland Under 20s Squad 2019:

Elijah Anderson (Cowboys)

Nathan Barrett (Cowboys)

Logan Bayliss-Brow (Cowboys)

Eddie Blacker (Dragons)

Tanah Boyd (Titans)

Ethan Bullemor (Broncos)

Ben Condon (Cowboys)

Tino Fa'asuamaleaui (Storm)

Thomas Gilbert (Cowboys)

Kobe Hetherington (Broncos)

J'maine Hopgood (Panthers)

Ronaldo Mulitalo (Sharks)

Fanitesi Niu (Broncos)

Cory Paix (Broncos)

Brandon Russell (Knights)

Treymain Spry (Titans)

Murray Taulagi (Cowboys)

Braydon Trindall (Sharks)

