Five popular camping sites near Ipswich

Lake Moogerah

If you are searching for a relaxing holiday destination close to Ipswich, try Lake Moogerah.

It is a mere 63km, or a leisurely 50 minute drive from the Ipswich CBD.

This makes it accessible for day trippers and those wanting to take a weekend.

Activities include sight-seeing, fishing, swimming, water skiing and tubing.

On the fishing front, the dam is stocked with a variety of fish. Be aware a permit is required to fish here.

The caravan park has good facilities for those camping or glamping:

Toilets, hot showers

Laundry

Boat Ramps

Camp kitchen including electric BBQs

Shaded areas

Camp fire pits

Children's playground

Fishing permits available (credit card only)

Hire boats, kayaks

For more details contact: 07 5463 0141 or got to: moogerah.com/contact-us/

Wivenhoe Dam

Roughly an hour's drive from Ipswich, there are several places to stay around the lake including Cormorant Bay, Hamon Cove, Spillway Common, Logan Inlet, Captain Logan's Camp and Lumley Hill Camping Area.

Two of the more popular sites are Captain Logan and Lumley Hill. Captain Logan has 57 sites, while Lumley Hill has 100.

There are flushing toilets, drinking water and showers available at both sites; however, Lumley Hill is more popular with caravans as they have powered sites and concrete slabs.

Permits are available for camping, fishing and boating or simply pack a picnic and splash around in the fresh water.

Activities you can engage in: Bird-watching, canoeing, fishing, kayaking, sailing, wind-surfing.

For the latest information on access, closures and conditions before you visit go to: seqwater.com.au or email recreation@seqwater.com.au

The tracks are suitable for all types of 4WD vehicles, mountain bikes or bush walking.

Scenic Rim Adventure Park

Just over an hour's drive from Ipswich, Scenic Rim Adventure Park features over 28 kilometres of tracks and walking trails to explore.

For four wheel driving, tracks range from stock standard through to extreme modified 4WD vehicles.

There are also 14 individual camping areas located throughout the property. Hot showers, compost or chemical toilets are also available.

Around the park you will find:

Children play areas

Mountain bike tracks

Remote control tracks

Spider walls

Amaze

Bush walking trails

Star gazing

A variety of wildlife

The park is open seven days a week with office registration between 7am to 6pm daily.

Please pre-arrange your visit as there are vehicle limitations. Call for more details: 0458 406 236

Hardings Paddock Campground

HARDINGS Paddock is an exclusive campground nestled at the foot of Flinders Peak.

The ground has only eight sites and is the place perfect for anyone looking for a country getaway and complete break from the modern world.

Be warned - this is real camping.

The property is secured by a gated and guests enter using a code.

The camp sites don't have power, there is no drinking water or water for bathing stored on site, so you'll have to bring it with you.

There are a variety of amenities including a kitchen, barbecues, tables, shower cubicles and stable for horses.

Guests are welcome to bring their own horses.

Recreational activities include bird-watching, hiking, mountain bike riding and horse riding - (bring your own bikes and horses too).

Distance from Ipswich: 25 minutes

Cost: $12 a night

Book: Call the Ipswich visitor information centre on 3281 0555 or book online via discoveripswich.com.au.

Easter availability: Booked out

Allawah Scout Camp, Colleges Crossing

THE camp is extremely popular with scouts, servicing groups from over 150 kilometres away.

Groups of up to 90 members visit most weekends, plus many caravanners during the week.

Ken Millers, Commissioner for Moreton Scout Region said it offers many options for visiting groups.

"We have water activities, abseiling, orienteering, archery and much more, we also use the adjoining SEQWater land for junior hikes."

Allawah Scout Campsite, 61 Allawah Rd, Chuwar

Owned by the Scout Association

Private ground - available by bookings - must adhere to the rules

Facilities: Pack shelter, camping sites, bush chapel, undercover eating area.

Activities: Boat ramp, water activities

Contact / Book: 0429 133 250

Cost: $6 a day per person