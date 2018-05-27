Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Five people treated following two-car smash

Emma Clarke
by
27th May 2018 5:37 PM

A PERSON has been rushed to hospital with significant injuries following a two-car crash at Springfield Central this afternoon.

Emergency services were called at 4pm and paramedics treated five people on scene.

An adult with 'significant' injuries was taken to Princess Alexandria Hospital in a stable condition, as was a second adult with minor injuries.

Three other adult patients did not need to be taken to hospital.

princess alexandra hospital qas springfield central traffic crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    'I lost it all': Love scammers fleece grandmother of $300K

    premium_icon 'I lost it all': Love scammers fleece grandmother of $300K

    Crime A DEVASTATED woman lost everything she owns, including her house and dog, to scammers who promised her love but instead cleaned out her bank account.

    Ipswich develops another A-League prospect

    premium_icon Ipswich develops another A-League prospect

    News Skilful Dan offered youth development contract

    Nine new things developers have applied to build this month

    Nine new things developers have applied to build this month

    Business Applications for gym, beekeeping, vet, playground and fuel burning

    Crime scene set up after fire at abandoned house

    Crime scene set up after fire at abandoned house

    Breaking Forensic investigators have been called in

    Local Partners