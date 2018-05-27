Five people treated following two-car smash

A PERSON has been rushed to hospital with significant injuries following a two-car crash at Springfield Central this afternoon.

Emergency services were called at 4pm and paramedics treated five people on scene.

QAS attended a 2 car RTC at #Springfield Central @ 16:00hrs, Paramedics assessed 5 patients, an adult with significant injuries, transported stable to PAH, a second adult with minor injuries transported to PAH in a stable condition. 3 other adult patients not requiring transport — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) May 27, 2018

An adult with 'significant' injuries was taken to Princess Alexandria Hospital in a stable condition, as was a second adult with minor injuries.

Three other adult patients did not need to be taken to hospital.