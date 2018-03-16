Five charged after man thrown from balcony

Five people have been charged with attempted murder after a man was thrown from the balcony of a Fortitude Valley apartment.

Five people have been charged with attempted murder after a man was thrown from the balcony of a Fortitude Valley apartment.

FIVE people have been charged with attempted murder after they threw a man from the balcony of a third floor Brisbane apartment.

Four men and woman were arrested yesterday over the incident on February 24, when a 22-year-old man was thrown from the Fortitude Valley balcony about 3pm.

The man suffered a long list of injuries including broken ribs, arms, his jaw, hips and broken teeth and was taken to the Royal Brisbane Hospital.

Police will allege the group, who were known to the man, forced their way into the apartment where a confrontation occurred.

They have been charged with attempted murder, acts intended to maim or disfigure, enter dwelling with intent, grievous bodily harm, and deprivation of liberty.

The group will appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court today.