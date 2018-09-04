Menu
Five patients being treated after two-car smash

Andrew Korner
by
4th Sep 2018 2:44 PM

PARAMEDICS are at the scene of a two car crash at Marburg, which five patients are being assess for various injuries.

The crash was reported at the intersection of Edmund St and Queen St about 2.10pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Spokesman said there were two adult females and two children in one vehicle and an elderly female in the other.

The elderly female was encapsulated in her vehicle with minor injuries, while the other four patients were not thought to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

