Two people have been taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle crash at Ipswich.

FIVE people have been involved in a multi-car collision, just outside of Ipswich CBD.

The incident occurred on MacAlister St about 3.10pm on Tuesday afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said three of the patients declined further treatment.

Two patients were taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with minor lacerations.

Police and firefighters attended the scene.

Traffic was impacted for a short time.