Five new businesses move into Orion Springfield Central

Fired Up Pizza & Pasta owners Jon and Rania Wood are opening in the Orion foodcourt.

NEXT week shoppers will notice something a little different at the Orion food court.

Fired Up Pizza and Pasta are set to open mid-next week offering cooked to order pizza and pasta.

They join new business Long Chef Vietnamese which opened in the food court at the end of July.

While new Asian-fusion restaurant Kitchen 66 will open in the Coles Mall next month.

Jon and Rania Wood own the new Italian restaurant.

Between them they've owned three businesses in the past, two were Italian restaurants.

"I've been a chef for 35 years," Mr Wood said.

"I've worked in a lot of Italian restaurants, it's my preferred cooking style."

They saw a shop for lease in the Springfield food court and the rest as they say is history.

"We moved to Jimboomba about 20 minutes away and like the area. It's a great little shopping centre.

"We like the atmosphere here."

Mr Wood said he's been working to get the cooking time down on the dishes, so they can compete with the fast food options close by and uses a gas fired oven to cook the pizzas.

On offer is four traditional pizzas, six signature pizzas and the choice to build your own, nine pastas and four breads as well as arancini balls with rice and vegetables.

He's making all the dough in house along with traditional Italian desserts and will be offering Italian espresso.

The difference with this restaurant is offering made to order food in a food court.

"It's a fresher option. There's nothing frozen or bought in."

Connor men's wear is now open at Orion.

The new food businesses join new men's clothing retailer Connor which opened last month.

This week Hello World also opened offering travel booking services.