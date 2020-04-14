WATCH: Five movies filmed in Ipswich

IF YOU'RE looking for something different to watch, why not choose a slice of local history.

There are plenty of movies which were shot either partially or entirely in Ipswich, and some even include a cast of well-known Hollywood hot shots.

Add these movies to your watch list and see if you can recognise any locations.

1. The Railway Man

The Railway Man producer Chris Brown, actor Hiroyuki Sanada, actor Colin Firth, actor Sam Reid and Producer/co-screenwriter Andy Paterson. Rob Williams

Winner of seven film awards and 20 nominations, The Railway Man stars Colin Firth and Nicole Kidman and was filmed in Ipswich, the Gold Coast and Brisbane, as well as range of international locations.

The movie follows Eric Lomax (Firth), a former Allied prisoner of war during WW2, and his wife Patti (Kidman).

Patti has to make the difficult decision whether to let her husband know one of his past tormentors is still alive, but would she stand by his actions if he faced his demons?

You can watch The Railway Man with SBS On Demand.

IMDB rating: 7.5 stars

2. Inspector Gadget 2

The sequel to the popular 1999 family flick, Inspector Gadget 2 was filmed entirely in Brisbane and Ipswich.

After the events of the first film, Inspector Gadget (French Stewart) finds crime has gotten too quiet.

Malfunctions and arresting an elderly lady for speeding causes Gadget to be put on notice with the police force while they unveil a new project, G2 (Elaine Hendrix).

Inspector Gadget 2 is on Disney+

IMBD rating: 3.4 stars

3. Don't Tell

Aden Young and Sara West in a scene from the movie Don't Tell. Contributed

The award-winning film based on true events, Don't Tell is based on a young abuse survivors fight for justice.

The story follows Lyndal (Sara West) as she takes those who denied her abuse to court, a case which ultimately helped lead to the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse in real life.

The story is based on a book with the same title written by solicitor Stephen Roche.

Find more information at donttellmovie.com.

IMDB rating: 7.6 stars

4. The Tree

Charlotte Gainsbourg won best actress at the Bratislava International Film Festival for her role in this heart-felt Australian drama.

As she and her children grieve the loss of her partner, Dawn's (Gainsbourg) 8-year-old daughter is convinced he is communicating with them through a giant tree near their house.

The movie was filmed in Boonah, and you can stream it through Amazon Prime Video.

IMBD rating: 6.6 stars

5. Savages Crossing

Severe flooding causes a group of strangers to take refuge together, but it turns out they aren't as safe as they thought.

Wolf Creek actor John Jarratt wrote, produced and co-starred in this Aussie thriller, which was filmed at Savages Crossing in Fernvale.

You can buy the DVD on Amazon.

IMBD rating: 3.6 stars

