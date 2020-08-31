Menu
Five-minute survey to help shape QLD’s future

31st Aug 2020 8:14 PM

 

If you're passionate about the issues facing Queensland's future - from cost of living and covid, to politics and lifestyle - share your views in News Queensland's Your Say 2020 survey.

It takes less than five minutes and your responses will help shape the news agenda ahead of the State Election on October 31.

We're not asking for any personal details or contact information, but your age bracket, gender and state electorate will help us better understand the issues facing every Queenslander, right across the state.

More Stories

