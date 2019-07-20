Five juveniles in custody after stolen car crime spree

FIVE juveniles have been arrested after leading police on a wild chase last night.

The group, aged 14 through to 17, was arrested in Cecil Plains early this morning after allegedly stealing a car from Chinchilla last night in a crime spree stretching across the Western Downs.

Police will allege the group, all boys, stole a Volkswagen station wagon from Chinchilla sometime after 9pm, and were involved in a fuel drive-off from a service station about 10pm.

Officers investigated and tracked the vehicle to Dalby where police deployed stingers to try and stop the car.

The deployment was partially successful with the two passenger side tyres shredded, but the vehicle was driven off.

The car with damage to its passenger side was found in Cecil Plains and the dog squad dispatched to the area.

Police will allege the group tried to steal a Toyota LandCruiser from a Cecil Plains property but were interrupted by the owner who heard the car starting.

The resident tried to stop the group with police alleging one of the boys swung at the man.

The group in the LandCruiser was arrested a short time later when the car was reversed into a fence and got stuck, police said.

The boys have been held in police custody at the Dalby watch house since their arrested about 2am, and are due to appear in court today.

Police will object to any bail application made.

The boys have been charged with a string of offences include unlawful use of a motor vehicle, evade police, stealing, and robbery.