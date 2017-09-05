Five jobs ready to start now

Casual Coffee, West Ipswich
Waitressing and general duties. Weekend and school holiday work, suitable for
senior high school student.
Contact Casual Coffee on 3281 5515 or drop in your resume.
Wagners, boilermakers, heavy vehicle mechanics
Various roles based in Toowoomba, must have trade qualifications.
Must pass medical including drug and alcohol screen testing.
Apply online at www.wagner.com.au
/main/careers or call 0408 377 777
Livingstone Beef, Northern Territory
Slaughtermen, boners, knife hands, quality assurance officers
All new employees required to pass a medical, drug and alcohol screening.
Contact hrlivingstone@aaco.com.au or call 08 8978 4117 for more info.
Thomas Borthwick & Sons, Mackay
Quality assurance officer, skilled beef boners, slicers, slaughtermen
Must be physically fit, necessary skills, good hand eye coordination
Call 4952 8828 or email tbs-recruitment@tbs
mackay.com.au
Flankers, leggers, gutters and scale operator
Highchester Meats/ Abattoir, Gleneagle
Use of spitting saw required. Only experienced slaughter persons need apply.
Email resume to highchester@bigpond.com