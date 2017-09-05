Five jobs ready to start now

Casual Coffee, West Ipswich

Waitressing and general duties. Weekend and school holiday work, suitable for

senior high school student.

Contact Casual Coffee on 3281 5515 or drop in your resume.

Wagners, boilermakers, heavy vehicle mechanics

Various roles based in Toowoomba, must have trade qualifications.

Must pass medical including drug and alcohol screen testing.

Apply online at www.wagner.com.au

/main/careers or call 0408 377 777

Livingstone Beef, Northern Territory

Slaughtermen, boners, knife hands, quality assurance officers

All new employees required to pass a medical, drug and alcohol screening.

Contact hrlivingstone@aaco.com.au or call 08 8978 4117 for more info.

Thomas Borthwick & Sons, Mackay

Quality assurance officer, skilled beef boners, slicers, slaughtermen

Must be physically fit, necessary skills, good hand eye coordination

Call 4952 8828 or email tbs-recruitment@tbs

mackay.com.au

Flankers, leggers, gutters and scale operator

Highchester Meats/ Abattoir, Gleneagle

Use of spitting saw required. Only experienced slaughter persons need apply.

Email resume to highchester@bigpond.com