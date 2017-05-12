Five of Ipswich's creepiest ghost stories

AS QUEENSLAND'S oldest provincial city it's no surprise Ipswich buildings and landmarks are surrounded by a few spooky tales.

For years Ipswich residents have shared stories of haunted hotels, creepy and unexplained events in the Ipswich cemetery and sightings of the people who was walked the halls of our oldest schools.

The tales go hand in hand with the city's history which began in the 1820s when settlers came across the Bremer River and established a quarry at Limestone Hills.

This weekend Ipswich residents have been given a chance to get up close and personal with the city's ghosts.

As part of the Ipswich festival two separate ghost tours are running; one will take residents on a guided tour of Ipswich Grammar School, the other explores the cemetery.

Ipswich Grammar was established 154 years ago and was the first Grammar School in Queensland.

A book being sold along with the tour features 60 spooky tales from the school's history.

If you're free this afternoon there's still time to book in for the 4.30pm ghost tour at Ipswich Grammar, or one of the tours at the Ipswich Cemetery tomorrow night at 7.30pm.

Ipswich born man Jack Sim, from Brisbane Ghost Tours, said those who can get along to Saturday night's cemetery tour shouldn't expect anyone to jump out at them from behind a headstone.

"We will walk through the grounds of Ipswich's oldest burial place and use some of the wonderful ghost stories around the city as well as the stories of ghosts said to linger in the grounds," Mr Sim said.

If you can't make it, here's five ghost stories from around Ipswich, told by Jack Sim who runs regular tours. For more dates visit Brisbane Ghost Tours.com.au.

The whistling ghost of Mr Tomkins

BEFORE Tent World moved into Downs St, North Ipswich the building was the Ipswich Ambulance Brigade headquarters.

The founder of the station was Mr W. C. Tomkins who, as part of his contract, lived upstairs after construction in 1918.

Sadly Mr Tomkins died in the upstairs room in 1934 and was buried in Ipswich Cemetery, but according to staff he never left.

Over the years staff working in the building told stories of Mr Tomkins including saying the ghost used to whistle a tune.

The story goes that upstairs where Mr Tomkins' accommodation was, there was always a real feeling that someone was there.

The ambulance officers on night shift refused to go upstairs.

It became common knowledge for those working overnight that My Tomkins would be there too, although he was never seen as a bad ghost.

The Ipswich Ambulance service started in 1901 as a sub-centre of the Brisbane Brigade. The first superintendent was Mr W.C. Tomkins and he set up in Downs Street, North Ipswich. In the first year, the ambulance attended 1173 calls. Picture Ipswich, Ipswich City Council

The flour mill worker

Since at least the 1940s the Flour Mill on Brisbane St has been said to be haunted by the ghost of a former worker.

There are different versions of the tale but the most enduring was one day a man working at the mill suddenly became ill.

He was working particularly hard and had complained of feeling unwell but the older staff told him to push through.

He collapsed and died.

It was later said the man, known as Bert, had Scarlett Fever.

Bert has rarely been seen over the years but ever since a restaurant moved into the historic building workers have told tales of the ghost's presence including a habit of rearranging the cutlery.

One woman working at the bar told of how she began talking to a figure, then looked up to realise there was no one there.

A former owner said they had seen the ghost on the ground floor, where the bags of flour were once loaded onto train cars.

He had a strong visual image of a solid, well-built man dressed in a grey coat.

The ghost's garments may have been covered in flour.

Mr Sim has never been able to find records of a death at the mill.

North Ipswich Railway Workshops. Photo: Contributed Contributed

Railway workshops

THE night watchmen used to say during the dark hours the old railway workshops had a real atmosphere about it.

They say when they patrolled some of the tracks that lead down to the Bremer River, footsteps were often heard running.

The night watchman would find themselves chasing the footsteps, believing they were pursuing a real person only to find there would be no one there.

They would hear footsteps on the roof of the old workshops too and while they convinced themselves it was just the roof expanding and contracting, the sound was unnerving at night.

Another nightwatchmen said while he patrolled the area where the old, stationary steam trains had been parked for more than a decade, he would hear the sound so steam escaping in an almighty gush.

There was no steam, just the sound.

There are ghosts all around Ipswich.

The Something

As you turn off Warwick Rd into Carr St, something spooky happens.

The story has been told from at least the 1980s through to recent years that something would bang the boot of the car.

The sound would cause people to stop and get out to have a look into the cemetery yet there was never anyone around.

Those who experienced it say it sounded as though someone had banged the boot of their car and the phenomena has become known as 'The Something'.

EXTRACT - from book sold by Ipswich Grammar School

Ipswich Grammar School has been established for 154 years. (Picture: old photo of students)

Who's there?

WHEN collating ghost stories, there are two certainties.

One, that most people think that they won't be believed when they tell their tales; and two, that the people who struggle the most when they have a supernatural experience are those who considered themselves total sceptics.

The man at the centre of this story was indeed the latter...

In 2013, on another Ghost Tour, one of our most stoic employees, became a 'victim' of the night. Our Head Groundsman, was locking up. He went up into the turret, to turn off the lights, and to lock the door. On his way back down, he stopped on the landing. He thought he'd heard some­thing, so he listened intently.

Then he heard her;

"HELP! I'm still up here! Come and let me out!"

The Groundsman, thinking that he'd locked a mother or a staff member into the turret, walked back up the stairs. He unlocked the heavy bolt and re-en­tered the turret, turning on all the lights as he went. First, he checked the old Geography classroom.

No-one was there.

He then checked the alcove at the bottom of the stairs.

No-one was there.

Going into the back room, he gulped.

No-one was there.

He looked at the stairs, then up into the turret - he knew that he'd have to walk up there to be sure. With a very eerie feeling he went up and looked around the Old Turret.

No-one was there.

Now, with his heart racing, he bolted back down the stairs. He frantically turned off all the lights, and slammed the door shut. His hands shook as he replaced, and relocked, the pad­lock on the bolt.

He ran down the stairs, into the Great Hall and asked the staff who were still there if there were any other women still on campus. Their answer shocked him. They were the only ones still there... And they hadn't been into the turret at all that night.

He looked pale, and was shaking, and told them that that was it, next time they would have to ask one of the other groundsmen to help. His beliefs had been rocked to the core and he wasn't willing to 'hear' anything ever again.