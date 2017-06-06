Five Ipswich businesses with jobs on offer

Truck driver

Truck drivers are needed for an immediate start. A low loader/ float driver and tipper drivers are needed and must have a minimum HC licence.

Call Ben on 0421 738 128.

Tyre Fitter

Kmart are currently seeking an experienced tyre fitter to join the team at the Mount Ommaney store.

Enjoy the benefits of a national company, bonus scheme, top wages, staff discounts and uniforms.

Contact Victoria Andrews on 02 9680 6538 or Victoria.Andrews@kmart.com.au

Please call between the hours of 8am - 4pm, Monday to Friday

Venue manager

The iconic Dugandan Hotel, located in Boonah, 30 minutes from Ipswich, is currently seeking a venue manager.

Applicants must have current licences/qualifications, experience in a similar position, great communication and customer service skills, own transport, well presented and available to work a variety of shifts including week days and nights, weekends and public holidays.

Applicants must also enjoy working in a fast paced "hands-on" environment.

To apply for this position, please email an application to gm@goodtimespubgroup.com.au by COB Monday 12th June, 2017, call 1300 136 181 or visit qt.com.au/classifieds

Disability support worker, residential care officer

A casual disability support worker, residential care officer position is available with the Department of Communities, Child Safety and Disability Services at locations across the state including Ipswich.

Key duties include supporting people with a disability to lead active lives in their homes and local communities.

Skills and abilities include being a great communicator and team player, have experience or a personal passion to make a difference for people with a disability, have an open C class Australian licence, current First Aid and CPR certificates valid to September, and available to attend a paid three week mandatory induction program commencing in late August.

Benefits include considerable in-service professional training in provided to support career development in the growing profession of disability support.

To apply visit jobs.qld.gov.au. Applications close June 15.