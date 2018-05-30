Menu
Five investigations into hospital bullying

Helen Spelitis
by
30th May 2018 12:01 PM
FIVE investigations into bullying have been carried out at Ipswich's health service, since the QT exposed claims of extreme bullying in May last year.

One of those investigations is still under way, West Moreton Health says.

Throughout the five reviews, 115 staff members have participated in the process which included consultation with union representatives.

West Moreton Health says no more reviews are planned but would be launched "if needed".

The service declined to provide details on which departments had been investigated, the results of those investigations, and what action had been taken since - but said where issues about individual behaviours had been raised "these have been addressed".

West Moreton Health Executive Director for People and Culture, Ms Taresa Rosten said one of the principles of the internal reviews, conducted by external investigators, was confidentiality.

"For that reason, West Moreton Health will not share further details of what took place in these reviews," Ms Rosten said.

"Feedback from participants has been that the processes are helping improve workplace culture, which is encouraging.

"We want staff to feel safe and supported when they come to work.

"We will continue to work with staff to make that happen. If people have concerns, we encourage them to raise those concerns - we cannot help people if we do not know of their concerns."

