A CRASH at a busy Ipswich intersection has caused some delays for commuters keen to get home from work.

A mini-bus and car collided at the corner of Limestone and Gordon Sts about 3.30pm.

Paramedics were called to assess five patients, although it is believed there are no serious injuries.

Police say the bus blocked the intersection for a short time, causing some delays through the centre of town.

The blockage has since been cleared and traffic in the area is easing.