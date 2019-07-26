Five injured in two single vehicle crashes overnight

PARAMEDICS were called to a single vehicle crash on Pine Street at 5.01am at North Ipswich this morning.

One patient was initially entrapped in the vehicle however was uninjured and didn't require hospitalisation.

And earlier this morning at Bundamba four patients self-extricated after a single vehicle crash into a pole resulting in a rollover on the Warrego Highway on ramp at 12.33am.

Two patients were transported to Ipswich Hospital in stable conditions.