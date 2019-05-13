Menu
Five in custody after officer almost struck by stolen car

Andrew Korner
by
13th May 2019 1:25 PM
POLICE have arrested five people following a stolen car pursuit in which a police officer was allegedly almost struck.

A stolen Holden Trax was spotted pulling into a service station at One Mile about 10.45am this morning, prompting police crews to attempt to intercept the offenders.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the vehicle evaded officers, almost striking one of them as it drove away.

Police tracked the vehicle to Karrabin, where stingers were deployed in the vicinity of Keswick Rd, not far from West Moreton Anglican College.

The police spokesman said the stolen vehicle ended up in a creek bed at the end of the road.

Five people were taken into custody a short time later without further incident.

