5 foodie things to do during the Ipswich Festival

1. International Cafe Trivia Night

Ipswich Multicultural Project's trivia night returns by popular demand.

Trivia guru Peter Smith hosts this exciting evening so if your brain craves trivia or you are looking for a night of fun, food and frivolity, then this is your personal invitation to join the revelry.

WHEN: 6.45pm-10pm, Wednesday, May 3.

WHERE: Masonic Hall, Roderick St, Ipswich.

COST: $25 a head includes a three course meal

MORE INFO: 0414 703 842.

2. Master the art of risotto

Have you always wanted to learn the art of cooking risotto? This cooking class, held twice during the Ipswich Festival, will teach the simplicity of making risotto and how can it can evolve with simple fresh ingredients to create incredible dishes.

Learn Jamie's unique hints and tips.

WHEN: Friday May 5, 6.30-8pm

Saturday May 13, 11.30am-1pm.

WHERE: Jamie's Ministry of Food, d'Arcy Doyle Place, Ipswich.

COST: $88

MORE INFO: Book here

Aerial of Ipswich Cup 2016 with Captain Mike Jarvis from Pterodactyl Helicopters. Inga Williams

3. Country pub crawl by helicopter

Pterodactyl Helicopters wine tours are a real hoot, but what if you don't like wine?

Try a tour of three to five of the best country pubs in the region stopping for a a beer at each pub and a great lunch at one.

Pubs include: Sundowner Saloon, Dugandan Hotel, Royal Hotel Harrisville, Mulgowie Hotel, Peak Pub, Fernvale Hotel, Glamorganvale Hotel, Pumpyard Bar and Brewery and Porters Plainland Tavern.

WHEN: By appointment

WHERE: Ipswich Helipad

COST: $1800 for 2 people all inclusive

MORE INFO: Book here

Global Fiesta, Ipswich Festival at Queens Park. Inga Williams

4. Global Fiesta

AMONG many other fantastic cultural experiences on offer at this event, indulge your passion for Chinese food and learn mouth-watering recipes you can make at home as Chinese MasterChefs A Chen Caisheng, B Zou Zhiping and C Tan Zhiguo prepare and showcase authentic dishes.

A variety of Chinese food stalls will serve a feast of regional cuisine to tantalise your taste buds.

WHEN: Saturday May 13, 2-8pm

WHERE: Queens Park, Ipswich

5. Springfield Markets

THERE are plenty of stalls to browse at these family friendly markets. Finish off your stroll through the markets at a range of food trucks.