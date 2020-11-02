Menu
Firefighters attended a house fire in Collingwood Park on Monday morning.
News

Five fire crews on scene of Ipswich house fire

Lachlan Mcivor
2nd Nov 2020 9:26 AM
FIVE firefighter crews are on the scene of a house fire in Ipswich this morning.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman provided little details about the blaze in Hannant St in Collingwood Park, referring the matter to police.

Paramedics received the call at 8.10am on Monday and remain on standby.

No injuries have been reported as yet.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a fire investigator is set to arrive just after 10am.

MORE TO COME

