Five face court over horrific kidnap, torture allegations

THE charges against five men accused of being involved in the kidnapping, torture, robbery, and poisoning of Ipswich businessman Eduardus Groenewegen and girlfriend Caroll Dufailly were mentioned in two separate courts at Ipswich this week.

The charges relate to allegedly violent incidents at Raceview in the late evening of October 25, 2019.

Jordan Roman Brennan, 25, from Robina; Mark Atta-Singh, 41, from Helensvale, and Justin John Kuhner, 40, from Fairfield in Sydney are jointly charged with doing acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm; two counts of kidnapping; administering poison with intent to harm; two counts of torture; assaults causing bodily harm while armed and in company; two counts of deprivation of liberty; entering a dwelling with intent by break at night; use, threaten violence when armed; two counts of extortion with intent to gain benefit with threat of detriment serious personal injury; disguising his face with intent to commit serious offence; impersonating police officers; and two counts of robbery when armed/in company/using personal violence.

Mentioned in a separate courtroom at Ipswich Magistrates Court, and facing the same serious charges were the cases against Saleh Atasoy, 34, from the Gold Coast; and Nathan John Miller, 34, from the Gold Coast.

Kuhner will be mentioned on September 10. Miller's case will be mentioned on September 16, and Atasoy on September 23.

Mark Clinton Atta-Singh, who police allege to be a member of the Lone Wolf outlaw motorcycle gang, was granted Supreme Court bail earlier this year to live at his Helensvale home. His matters along with those of Brennan will return to the Ipswich court for mention on October 21.