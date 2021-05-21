Menu
Maryborough Correctional Centre
News

Five dark stories from inside notorious Queensland jail

Carlie Walker
20th May 2021 6:06 PM | Updated: 21st May 2021 9:33 AM
From prison riots to drug smuggling, stories emerging from the Fraser Coast's court houses often paint a picture of what's going in behind the walls of the Maryborough Correctional Centre.

Here are some of the top stories from the past year:

 

M'boro home invader threw urine during prison riot

 

Braiddyn Robert Cleland, 23, pleaded guilty to a number of charges when he appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court this week.
A violent offender, who threw urine at officers during a prison riot while on remand for a disturbing home invasion, will walk free from jail later this year.

Braiddyn Robert Cleland, 23, pleaded guilty in Maryborough District Court on Monday to a number of charges including burglary, wilful damage, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and assault.

The court heard Cleland had been on remand in Woodford Correctional Centre for a violent home invasion when the riot happened.

ROCK BOTTOM: Drug mule caught up in cheeky jail drop

 

Chantelle Jade Simpson pleaded guilty to smuggling drugs into Maryborough Correctional Centre.
With drugs squeezed into two balloons, Chantelle Jade Simpson walked into Maryborough Correctional Centre to smuggle the package to her jailed partner.

But she was spotted slipping the package to him during visiting hours and the drugs were later found when they fell out from between the buttocks of the man when he was searched by police.

These were the details read out in Maryborough District Court which heard that when Simpson was first questioned by police, she denied handing anything to the man, claiming he intended to hand something to her.

Bay meth kingpin busted with drugs in prison cell

 

Daryl David Hall posted this photo on Facebook, in which he is pictured holding gun which was seized as part of the search.
A hidden stash of drugs was discovered in the jail cell of a Hervey Bay man who was last year sentenced to seven years in prison for drug trafficking.

Daryl David Hall, 34, pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court to one count of possessing dangerous drugs.

The court heard the convicted drug trafficker, who built a drug empire in Hervey Bay, was busted with 32 Subutex strips after a search of his cell.

How abusive man made 1571 phone calls to partner while behind bars

A prisoner at Maryborough Correctional Centre made 1571 calls to his partner, who had a domestic violence order against him.

Over the course of six weeks, a prisoner at Maryborough Correctional Centre made 1571 calls to his partner, despite a domestic violence order against him.

An audit of the prisoners' telephone accounts showed that on 280 occasions, the woman had answered or messages were left, many of an abusive nature.

'Don't worry, you'll be dead soon': Man's threats from jail

An inmate at the Maryborough jail threatened his former partner from behind bars, telling her "don't worry, you'll be dead soon. I'll be out."

The 34-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court to one count of contravening a domestic violence order.

The court heard despite a no-contact condition in the order, he added his former partner to his contact list under a false name.

