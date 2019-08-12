Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Leichhardt fire: West Bremer Radio
News

Fire crews called to large blaze near Leichhardt, Wulkuraka

Greg Osborn
by
12th Aug 2019 8:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO fire crews have contained a bushfire burning over a large area near Leichhardt and Wulkuraka.

Queensland Fire and Rescue Service says the units were on scene at 5pm and left just after 7pm.

"The fire was stretching across a number of streets including Dixon and Aspinall," a QFRS spokeswoman said. "It was also burning near the train tracks and down into a gully.

"Crews have been back-burning and the fire is now burning safely within a large containment line.

"There is however still a lot of smoke about but there are no threats to people or property."

More Stories

bush fire qfes qfrs
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    RSL to host first memorial service for Vietnam veterans

    premium_icon RSL to host first memorial service for Vietnam veterans

    News Where you can pay tribute and give thanks to those who fought overseas

    Queensland Rail calls on motorists after bridge strike

    premium_icon Queensland Rail calls on motorists after bridge strike

    Breaking Queensland Rail is calling on motorists to after delays this morning

    VIDEO: All the best highlights from the AIC rugby league

    premium_icon VIDEO: All the best highlights from the AIC rugby league

    Rugby League Check out the best highlights here from the AIC rugby league

    Cafe introduces mouth-watering menu for hungry patrons

    premium_icon Cafe introduces mouth-watering menu for hungry patrons

    News The menu will feature a range of international cuisines