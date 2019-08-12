Fire crews called to large blaze near Leichhardt, Wulkuraka
TWO fire crews have contained a bushfire burning over a large area near Leichhardt and Wulkuraka.
Queensland Fire and Rescue Service says the units were on scene at 5pm and left just after 7pm.
"The fire was stretching across a number of streets including Dixon and Aspinall," a QFRS spokeswoman said. "It was also burning near the train tracks and down into a gully.
"Crews have been back-burning and the fire is now burning safely within a large containment line.
"There is however still a lot of smoke about but there are no threats to people or property."