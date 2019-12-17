Five crammed into stolen car as Polair pursues it

The stolen VW Golf hatch was being pursued by a police crew on-board a Polair helicopter as it ripped along Ipswich Motorway.

GERMAN technology has come under the scrutiny of an Ipswich magistrate who queried whether a stolen VW Golf crammed with five lads is capable of reaching a speed of 200km/h.

The stolen VW Golf hatch was being pursued by a police crew on-board a Polair helicopter as it ripped along Ipswich Motorway – police estimating its speed at a whopping 200km/h, Ipswich Magistrates Court heard.

But magistrate David Shepherd expressed personal doubt that a 2012 model VW Golf driven by teen offender Raymond Moore with five people on-board could have reached that speed.

Instead, he accepted the Golf was travelling in excess of 40km/h above the 100 speed limit.

And bluntly told the young offender what would he feel if some maniac behind the wheel collided with and killed his mum.

Raymond Moore, 19, from Woodridge, pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a stolen car at Goodna on October 30; driving dangerously/ excessive speed; evading police at Harristown; driving when never held a licence; stealing – fuel drive off; receiving tainted property; and obstructing police.

Despite legal argument by defence lawyer Kelsea Read that it should not be admissible, Mr Shepherd said Moore’s juvenile history from NSW involving reckless driving and driving a vehicle without its owner’s consent was relevant and admissible in sentencing the matters before him.

And he would ignore anything else not relevant.

Police prosecutor Bronson Ballard said Moore had been held in custody 43 days and his dangerous driving when evading police the most serious of the seven charges with the teenager never being licenced.

He said crew on Polair estimated his speed at 200km/h on the motorway.

“I’d be extraordinarily surprised if a 2012 model Golf with five people on-board if it got anywhere near that speed,” Mr Shepherd said.

“I would accept it was over 40km/h above the speed zone (100 limit) and dangerously fast.”

Mr Ballard said it was a prolonged incident and with a car full of people Moore put his, their lives and that of others at risk.

Mr Ballard said the Golf did a fuel drive-off at 5.15m that day and seen by police just before 6pm, the officers unsuccessfully attempting to intercept.

At 7pm police again tried with flashing lights and sirens on.

The Golf was found stopped and Moore located attempting to hide from police.

Police sought a jail term of up to 12 months.

Ms Read argued that the 43 days was Moore’s first time in an adult jail and he should be released after he serve the mandatory 50 day sentence for evading police.

She said Moore was back living with his mother and started a chef apprenticeship.

At the time he was under the influence of drugs although he’d previously rehabilitated himself.

“He accepts his actions were appalling. Very dangerous. Accepts the recklessness of his conduct,” Ms Read said.

“He was involved with other persons who were in the drug scene.

“He instructs was peer-pressured into his conduct but does not shy away that he should not have.

“Put his future in jeopardy. He has done a lot of thinking while in custody.”

Mr Shepherd said this type of conduct can’t be ignored and his previous offending included similar but his young age did weigh heavily in his sentencing.

He said Moore drove through a red light to evade police and drove at dangerous speeds with no appreciation of the dangerousness of his course of conduct – and apparently not caring if he lived or died.

He queried Moore as to how he would feel if someone close like “your mother being killed by some maniac through no fault of her own”.

“That could easily have happened by the way you were driving at the time,” he said.

“There is no cause to take that risk with other’s lives.”

Moore was convicted and sentenced to three months jail with parole release on December 19. With 50 days jail for evading police and a supervised two-year probation order.

He was disqualified from getting a licence for two years.