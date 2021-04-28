Five COVID-19 shopping habits to continue

The pandemic transformed shopping, creating some positive habits that can help us manage our money – and lives – for years to come.

The coronavirus pandemic transformed shopping, creating positive habits among consumers that should help them better manage their money - and their lives - for years to come.

New spending trends highlight some new-found appreciation and beliefs "that we should try to keep up", says Jethro Marks, CEO of e-commerce platform The Nile Group.

FOCUS ON FAMILY

Marks says during the pandemic demand for parenting advice books more than trebled, and baby products are also surging.

"Old school board games and puzzles have also made a really strong comeback and remain high, as a refreshing way to spend some good quality time with family, minus the screen time," he says.

General sickness like colds have been down since we were stuck at home. Picture: Istock

HEALTHIER HOUSEHOLDS

How many colds have you had in the past year?

For many Australians the answer is zero or close to zero, after they spent much more money on hand sanitisers and other home hygiene products.

"This new focus on illness prevention - instead of just being resigned to regularly coughing and sneezing - is one we should all continue moving forward," Marks says.

SEEKING VALUE

Queensland Consumers Association spokesman Ian Jarratt says many Australians experienced reduced incomes or job losses, or know friends and family who suffered financially.

"Quite a few people have become more conscious about how much they spend and the benefits of getting value for money," he says.

There is also a rapid reduction in credit card debt and greater focus on budgeting, which are both "very positive", Jarratt says.

DIY projects have boomed since COVID-19 hit. Picture: iStock

ONLINE SWITCH

As online spending surged, the days of buying goods in a shop without checking competitors' prices almost disappeared.

"I think online has encouraged people to shop around," Jarratt says.

However, the rapid shift to online shopping has removed some opportunities to haggle in-store for extras such as free delivery, extended warranties or better products, he says.

HOBBIES A HIT

Marks says DIY kits, books and instruction manuals have surged in popularity in areas including gardening, carpentry, needlework, flower arranging and even witchcraft.

"Cookbooks overall shot up by 616 per cent when we were all stuck at home, and continue to dominate now," he says.

Making time to continue embracing hobbies and passions will help create more fulfilling and creative lives, Marks says.

Originally published as Five COVID-19 shopping habits to continue