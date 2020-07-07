Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A vehicle collided with a tree at Blenheim.
A vehicle collided with a tree at Blenheim.
News

Five children injured after vehicle ploughs into tree

Michael Nolan
7th Jul 2020 9:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: Five children and one adult have been transported to the Ipswich Hospital in the stable condition after their car hit a tree.

Each patient had minor injuries. 

10AM: Five young people, from primary-school aged to their early teens, are in the hands of paramedics after the vehicle they were travelling in hit a tree.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the vehicle struck the tree on Laidley-Mount Berryman Rd at Blenheim, about 9.30am.

Several of the injured children will require a trip to hospital, however the QAS spokeswoman said their injuries appeared to be minor.

An adult was also injured.

Two QAS crews are at the crash site while another two have been called to assist with transporting the injured children.

MORE STORIES

Man dies in two vehicle crash west of Toowoomba

Paramedics called to a string of Toowoomba crashes

 

 

editors picks
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Disney star dead aged 24

    Disney star dead aged 24
    • 7th Jul 2020 2:42 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Brave toddler sounds alarm after mum falls unconscious

        premium_icon Brave toddler sounds alarm after mum falls unconscious

        News When brave little Graeson couldn't wake his mum he knew exactly what to do, and sprung into action to get her help.

        Community centre helps longtime resident find peace

        premium_icon Community centre helps longtime resident find peace

        News Community centre helps longtime resident find purpose after major loss

        • 7th Jul 2020 1:01 PM
        What is next for Ipswich CBD eyesore ten years on from flood

        premium_icon What is next for Ipswich CBD eyesore ten years on from flood

        Council News The Ipswich Transit Centre has sat vacant for close to a decade.

        • 7th Jul 2020 1:00 PM
        Meet special guests who couldn't wait to go bowling again

        premium_icon Meet special guests who couldn't wait to go bowling again

        News One of Ipswich's key COVID-19 closures is celebrating its return