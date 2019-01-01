Menu
A policeman was repeatedly punched during the melee Source: 7 News
Crime

Five charged after wild beach brawl

1st Jan 2019 12:21 PM

Five people have been charged after a police officer was punched several times in the face in a Sydney northern beachside car park.

The two women and three men, aged between 19 and 27, have been charged with various offences after police tried to stop an allegedly stolen ute at Dee Why about 2pm on Monday.

The driver of the ute sped away, crashed into a parked car and then resisted arrest, police say.

She was charged with driving when never licensed and driving in a dangerous manner.

Two 21-year-old men who allegedly got out of the car and assaulted the officers, were charged with two counts each of assaulting police, affray and other offences.

A male senior constable was taken to Northern Beaches Hospital after allegedly being punched in the face several times.

He was later discharged.

Police say the officers had to use capsicum spray and a Taser to subdue the group when they resisted arrest.

All but one of the group was refused bail and are due to appear in Manly Local Court on Tuesday.

The bailed woman, a 24-year-old from Brookvale, is due to face court on January 30.

