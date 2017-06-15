Multiple crashes snarl peak-hour traffic

It's been a busy couple of hours on the roads after multiple crashes across Ipswich this afternoon.

The first incident at 3.20pm involved a five-vehicle collision at South Station Rd, Raceview.

Six people were initially assessed by ambulance staff and an elderly driver required minor treatment on site.

She was later transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

A short while later paramedics were called to a motorcycle versus car crash at Braeside Rd and Lindsay St, Bundamba.

The rider, a man believed to be in his 50s, was treated for multiple leg fractures.

He was later transported to The Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

At 4.30pm emergency services were also called to a truck and car collision at Redbank.

Crews attending the Monash Rd incident treated the driver of the car for shock.

She was later transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition for further assessment.