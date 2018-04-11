Team Cameroon jets home, hunt for missing athletes continues

Cameroon take on the Toowoomba Mountaineers in Warwick.

CAMEROON athletes and officials have made an emergency dash back home from the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games after a mass desertion of its athletes.

Five boxers and three weightlifters - a third of the Cameroon team - have gone missing from the athletes village over the past four days.

The disappearances have sparked an Australian Border Force manhunt.

"The Cameroon team officials have already notified the Australian police of the situation, as well as their state officials back in the country," team press attache Simon Molombe said.

"In the meantime, the other two weightlifters of the delegation, along with the basketball players and officials have already left Australia and are presently airborne for Cameroon."

EARLIER: A Border Force spokesman said the Australian Government had worked hard to ensure Games officials and athletes were aware of their visa responsibilities.

But the spokesman said the department would not comment on individual cases.

Gold Commonwealth Games chairman Peter Beattie has urged the athletes, one of whom has not even turned up for competition, to return to their team.

Mr Beattie said overseas athletes in Australia for major sporting events disappeared 'all the time' and the Cameroonians had not yet breached their visas.

But he urged them not to try to do a runner or (Immigration Minister) Peter Dutton will 'deal with it'.

"It happens at every Games and it's not a surprise," Mr Beattie told journalists.

"In terms of the athletes, I just simply say enjoy Australia while you're here, stay within the law and be mindful of the fact that there is a system in place in this country.

"We would appreciate them sticking within the law, enjoying themselves but sticking within the law. If they are thinking of doing anything other than that, I would encourage them not to do it.

"Peter Dutton did warn about this and he will pursue the matter if it gets to that point."

Commonwealth Games Federation chairman David Grevemberg said it was 'obviously disappointing' that some Cameroon athletes had not shown up to compete.

"But I think it's also important to remember that these athletes are guests here in Australia at this time, they're still within their visas, they have the right to travel freely," he said.

"Right now, safety and welfare of those athletes from a Team Cameroon perspective is being taken very seriously, we are obviously monitoring that situation with Team Cameroon."

Cameroon press attache Simon Molombe said three of the athletes - weightlifter Olivier Matam Matam and boxers Christian Ndzie Tsoye and Simplice Fotsala - disappeared from the athletes village at the weekend.

The other two, weightlifters Arcangeline Fouodji Sonkbou and Petit Minkoumba, went missing yesterday.

"They just left in the night," Mr Molombe said.

"When we got up in the morning, they were not there. It's very, very disappointing and very, very embarrassing for Cameroon."

Mr Molombe said the five athletes had given no indication they were planning to do a runner.

"If they had given any indication, we would have prevented them from leaving," he said.

Asked why the athletes might have left, Mr Molombe said: "I can't answer that - only they know the reason."

Mr Molombe said Australia was 'nice' and 'maybe they like to stay'.

But he said they should abide by their visas and return home with the team to Cameroon.

"Everyone has a right to travel but they should go about it the right way," he said.

"Our highest hope is that they should return and go back home to Cameroon. But I think it will be difficult. If they wanted to return, they would not have left."

Mr Molombe promised there would be no reprisals if the five athletes returned.

"If they did come back, nothing will happen to them," he said. "We would simply take them back to Cameroon."