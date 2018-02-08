Fitzy and Wippa name and shame worst celebs

IT DOESN'T take much for a celebrity interview to become memorable.

After six-and-a-half years at the helm of Nova 96.9's breakfast show, Fitzy and Wippa have interviewed some of the world's biggest names - some they remember fondly, others ... not so much.

In an exclusive interview with news.com.au, the radio duo open up about their best, worst and most awkward celebrity chats.

THE BEST

Denzel Washington

Fitzy: "Denzel Washington, that was amazing. I thought he was half-tanked, because he was having such a good time; wouldn't stop laughing. And when he said bye to us, he said, 'Thank you so much.'"

Wippa: "He was a beauty, and people pulled us aside and were like, 'What's your relationship with Denzel? How long have you known him for?' 'Cause that's what it felt like."

Who doesn’t love Denzel?! Picture: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Ricky Gervais

Wippa: "The other cracker is the interesting stuff behind the scenes, like with Ricky Gervais. We'd done a couple of interviews with him where it's been like, we come in at 10 o'clock at night.

"So we'll come back for that, and it might be a Skype chat, but it's always that you ring Ricky. There are no producers or the mass team of people behind the scenes you might expect. One time, he rang us at 9.30pm and was like, 'Guys, I'm half an hour early, is that OK, can we chat?' And I don't think we were there yet, so Tommy [Ivey, Fitzy and Wippa's executive producer] had to say, 'Sorry Ricky, can you call back in half an hour?'"

Hugh Jackman

Fitzy: "Hugh Jackman's the other one - people always say he's the nicest bloke in the industry. In commercial radio, we're always asked with someone we speak to, we've gotta think outside the square and maybe do something that gets a little bit of coverage.

"With Hugh, we've done so much stuff with him, and we say, 'Hugh, can you do this, we'd like to do that' - and he's always up for it ... he loves it."

Wippa: "You can tear up your interview questions with Hugh Jackman, it's just a chat."

The Wolverine star is one of the hosts’ favourite guests.

THE WORST

Daniel Craig

Wippa: "Daniel Craig and I didn't get along very well. I felt like there were two Bond characters, myself and him. What he needed to realise was that his name is Daniel Craig and not James Bond ... You don't need to be in character for an interview, 'cause James Bond is very much just one-word answers."

Taio Cruz

Fitzy: "Taio Cruz came in here with his sunnies on. I introduced him as 'Tie-o' Cruz and he didn't answer the first question and I asked it again and he said, 'Look, my name's Tay-o'. I said, 'Is it bright in here? Do you wanna take your sunnies off?' And he said, 'No, I don't take them off.'"

Wippa: "At the end, the publicist goes, 'Do you wanna get a photo [with Taio]?' And Fitzy just goes, 'Nah, don't worry about it mate.'"

Mel B

Fitzy: "The other one was Mel B. She was supposed to be in studio. We were getting phone calls saying 'Oh, Mel's gonna be late', so we kept hooking - you know, 'Mel's gonna be here soon ... Twenty minutes ... oh, she's gonna be half an hour ... oh, another half-hour.'

"Then it was like 10 to nine and we only had 10 minutes to go [of the show] and we got a call saying she was still in traffic. Then we got a phone call saying, 'Unfortunately, she can't make it in' - and we found out she was still at home. She didn't even get in the car!"

Wippa: "So we just said, 'Don't worry about it, pull the pin, go home.'"

Fitzy: "Then we got her on the phone and said, 'Where are you? You still in the car?' And she said, 'Nah, I'm at home,' and we just went, 'Oh, you're kidding, aren't you?' So rude ... and she said, 'Well, I'll never talk to you again.'"

Wippa: " ... This was on air."

Mel B just never showed up. Picture: AFP Photo/Tommaso Boddi

Bruce Willis

Wippa: "And Bruce Willis was the other one. I learnt very quickly I wanted to have a beer with Bruce in the interview. We only had three minutes - this is in LA at the Four Seasons - and I offered him a beer, then the interview went really badly and I couldn't work out why until I walked out the door, and they said, 'Bruce is a recovering alcoholic.'"