Tokyo Olympics-bound Sally Fitzgibbon has won in Rottnest Island. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard
Sport

Fitzgibbons finds winning form ahead of Tokyo Olympics

by Marco Monteverde
25th May 2021 2:41 PM | Updated: 3:54 PM

Tokyo Olympics-bound Sally Fitzgibbons is finding form when it matters most, winning her first World Surf League event of the season at Rottnest Island.

Fitzgibbons beat French surfer Johanne Defay 15.24 to 11.2 in Tuesday’s final, with the win lifting her to second spot in the world rankings.

“I’m just exhausted. I gave it everything,” Fitzgibbons said.

“That’s what surfing is all about, just playing the game and enjoying whatever happens in the heat. It feels so good to be back in that winner’s circle.”

Sally Fitzgibbons has won her first WSL event this season with victory at Rottnest Island. Picture: Tim Hunter
Among Fitzgibbons’ scalps on her way to the title was fellow Australian Tyler Wright, who she beat in the semi-final.

“I’ve set those goals all year and am quietly going about them in my own manner. I just believe it's possible if I do everything in my power, some days like this everything just aligns,” Fitzgibbons said.

“All the work is done and I have to trust myself and trust my instincts. The important ones are in my corner and I trust myself along the way.”

