Fitting tribute to Ipswich tennis 'team'

Ipswich District Junior Tennis Association life members Glenda Small and Robyn Smout in the pro shop dedicated to them. Rob Williams

WHEN you are described as irreplaceable, you know you're doing a terrific job as a volunteer.

That's exactly the case for two of Ipswich's most dependable behind the scenes tennis workers, who have been rewarded with a special honour at the Chermside Road courts.

Life members Glenda Small and Robyn Smout recently had the Ipswich District Junior Tennis Association (IDJTA) pro shop at East Ipswich dedicated to them.

Glenda and Robyn have been long-serving committee members, performing important roles over many years.

Another respected Ipswich tennis life member Stan Cuthbert was delighted to see Glenda and Robyn acknowledged.

"They are backbones of the club. They do a lot of work,'' Cuthbert said.

"Glenda's our results officer but she's got her finger in everything.

"Robyn is our Hotshots manager really. She looks after all of the paperwork and the signings and the distribution of all the equipment to the kids. She's really irreplaceable.''

Glenda said the dedication was a welcome surprise for her and Robyn.

"We didn't know anything about it,'' she said.

"They (other tennis officials) said 'ask your family if they want to come up on Saturday morning' . . . and then they sprung this on us.''

Having been on the committee since 1994, Yamanto resident Glenda received her life membership in 2004.

Eastern Heights-based Robyn received her life membership last year.

"You just can't say enough about the two of them,'' Cuthbert said.

"They are great friends and it's an honour that's well deserved.

"It's wonderful to have them (at the association). They have been with us a long time - 30-odd years with Glenda and Robyn at least 20.

"Together they are a good team as well.''

The Ipswich District Junior Tennis Association is a non-profit organisation run by a group of volunteers.

The pro shop is one of the historic buildings at the tennis complex.

The latest dedication follows other hard-working IDJTA officials being recognised earlier in the year with Chermside Road courts named after them.

Cuthbert, Laurie Hasted, Margaret Daniell, Merv Walker, Gary Williams, John Manson, Graham Brown and Gary Rogers received those elite honours.

Cuthbert is also coach of Ipswich's world number one player Archie Graham, who is preparing for next month's Australian Open.

Graham, 25, has been playing in Coffs Harbour for extra match play.

He recently won back-to-back Tennis Australia awards for being "Most Outstanding Athlete with a Disability''.

Graham spearheaded the successful Australian team that dominated at the 2018 Intellectual Disability Sport championships in Paris.

The Ipswich achiever won his fourth world singles title in a row at the tournament in France.

Graham has reached the top in tennis having regularly played and trained at the Chermside Road courts.