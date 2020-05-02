Fitting reward for loyal Marburg backer

TROT TACTICS

MARBURG Pacing Association treasurer and major sponsor Craig Whiteoak (Oakwood Capital Goldstrike Series) appears to have struck a few nuggets in his own team of pacers.

In a five day span from April 21-25, owner Whiteoak got the bikkies three times with two horses.

With both pacers coming from the high profile stable of Chantal Turpin and Pete McMullen, Somexcusesomewhere opened the bowling on Tuesday, April 21 at Albion Park, and backed up to score at the Park the following Saturday.

Betterthandiamonds added to the haul on the same night.

It proves the old adage that “the more you give away, the more you get back’’.

Meanwhile, be in the lounge room, or next to the radio on Monday afternoon, the MPA is hosting a good eight race program.

Still under lock down conditions, no patrons or non-essential folks on course but the vision and audio still goes out.

It’s not the best atmosphere but far better than no racing at all.

If we hang in there and keep our heads when restrictions are lifted, the virus will be overcome.

There will be no closure of the Marburg track for resurfacing in the immediate future.

Dates for closure will be notified in due course.

Tribute to ‘ice man’

“LOOK upon my works ye mighty, and be amazed.’’

These were the words of Ozymandios,”King of Kings” in the time of the Phaorohs in Egypt. We might feel the same when we consider the passing of Victorian champion reinsman Gavin Lang.

When Lang lost his final race, a match against lymphatic cancer, he was but 61 years of age. In a sport where one of the more likeable features is the longevity of participation available for both two and four-legged contestants, it can truly be said that Gavin was taken before his time.

Due to a difficulty accessing records prior to the age of computerisation (1982), Harness Racing Victoria were able to furnish the following which may be just a little short.

As a driver, Gavin Lang greeted the judge on 6030 occasions, amassing a total of $48 million in prize money for owners. He was known to fans, punters and race callers, as “the ice man” for his cold, calculating, unhurried style of race driving.

Never one to expect a horse to go “both ends”, Gavin would let them settle, try to work to a winning position at the last quarter and bring his charge home strong with very little, if any recourse at all, to the whip.

Gavin may have caused a few heart palpitations among the punters but was adored by trainers who got their horse back after the race with something left to build on for “next week”.

There were many good horses on the road travelled by Gavin Lang, among them Innocent Eyes, Somethingaboutmaori, Game Bid, Persistency and True Roman.

The list goes on.

Suffice to say, that, in the hard school of Victorian metro and feature racing, Gavin Lang was a Prince in a star-studded school of reinsmen.

His passing leaves a pinnacle, to which all aspiring drivers should seek to achieve.

Gone, but never forgotten.

Handy tips

SELECTIONS for Albion Park tonight.

R1: E/w 6: Sam Is Perfection (B Barnes).

R2: E/w 3: Cool Scooter (K Dawson).

R3: Quinella 1-8: Kotare Elite (J Stariha) and Goddess Jujon (G Dixon).

R4: E/w X Feelingforamiracle (K Dawson).

R5: E/w 1: Captain Cosmonaut (T Dawson).

R6: Box trifecta 1-4-5: So Kool Master (H Barnes)-Jusy Rokin (P McMullen)-Bodhi Tree (P Greig).

R7: Quinella 6-7: Major Cam (K Rasmussen) and Hectorjayjay (B Barnes).

R8: E/w 10: Cobbler Lane (N Dawson).

R9: Box trifecta 2-9-10: Midnight Man (T McMullen)-Mafuta Vautin (B Graham)- Feelingforarainbow (M Elkins).

Honour board

THE lower Brisbane Valley dominates both sides of the leaderboard. Patrick Estate husband and wife team Pete McMullen (driver) and Chantal Turpin (trainer) were on the top of their respective totem poles each with five winners for the week.

Most pleasing was Ideal Tiger, steered by Clint Sneddon for Doug Manger.

Ipswich factor: 28/52.

Albion Park, April 24: Kotiro (Lachie Manzelmann for Chris Monte); Ideal Tiger (Clint Sneddon for Doug Manger); Betterthandiamonds (PeteMcMullen for Chantal Turpin); Cautivar (Narissa McMullen); Just Call Me Molly (Adam Sanderson for Mark Dux).

Albion Park, April 25: Somexcusesomewhere (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin); Special Reserve (Adam Sanderson for Grant Dixon); Majestic Simon (Chantal Turpin).

Redcliffe, April 26: Fioki (Danielle McMullen for Ryan Veivers); Live Atom (Matt Elkins for Greg Elkins); Dont Call Me (Justin Elkins for Greg Elkins); The Casual Goose (Hayden Barnes for Tony Nutley); Miss Giuletta (Lachie Manzelmann for Bianca Hooper); Perfect Feeling (Matt Elkins for Dan Russell).

Albion Park, April 28: Wee Man Trouble (Adam Sanderson for Grant Dixon); Feel The Thunder (Taleah McMullen for John McMullen); Blacks A Dance (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin); Arthur Lowe (Lachie Manzelmann for Ron Sallis).

Redcliffe, April 29: Mach Torque (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin); Toanui Spirit (Trent Dawson); Western Showgirl (Pete McMullen for Peter Greig); My China Doll (Kylie Rasmussen for Dale Belford).

Redcliffe, April 30: Chump Chop (Chris Geary for Darren Ebert); Mind Of My Own (Trent Dawson); Chromozone (Trent Moffat for Ricky Gordon); Jewel Of Peak (Narissa McMullen for Mark Rees); Artistic Saint (Brittany Graham for Stephanie Graham); Comigal (Hayden Barnes for Brett Cargill).