Mum-friendly gym to open next month

AMBITION: Fitstop Springfield owner Meelah Menary has plans to run 10 gyms one day. Rob Williams

WHEN Fitstop opens in Springfield Fair next month, residents will be spoilt for fitness choices.

Meelah Menary is opening the new gym franchise, the first Fitstop in the area, with her husband Jarrod and a silent partner.

"It's my first gym," Mrs Menary said.

But she's been in the fitness industry for about 12 years.

"I've had a passion for the fitness industry since my dad died."

Mrs Menary said if someone had of been able to train her dad he might still be around today.

The new mum to four-and-a-half month old Lochie said she's looking forward to the grand opening on December 8.

"It's pretty exciting."

She's been successfully juggling opening the new business with a new baby and takes her son to all her meetings.

"He's my sidekick," she said.

And he was one of the reason's she decided to open her own business.

"This enables me to be a full time mum with Lochie."

When she was just a teenager Mrs Menary was diagnosed with an auto immune disease, and doctors told her she could never have children.

While Lochie is her "miracle" baby Mrs Menary said her condition made it hard to train in the gym.

"I could wake up and not be able to walk," she said.

She will be the managing director of the functional group training gym and may even lead a couple of classses, if her "body" lets her.

When she couldn't train with people any more due to her condition, she moved into a management role in the fitness industry and quickly rose through the ranks.

Mrs Menary said she was working overseeing 67 multinational companies as an executive assistant to the CEO of TBH Group before venturing into running her own business.

"I did one Fitstop class and I said 'I want one'."

The Menary's have plans to eventually run 10 Fitstops in Australia and even open one in New Zealand where they are originally from.

The gym will feature a kids zone visible from most of the gym's floor enabling mothers to train while keeping an eye on their children.

Fitstop is located beside Springfield Asian Kitchens and Dominos at Springfield Fair on Springfield Parkway.

There will be 33 classes per week at the gym which focuses on fit, fast and functional training.

Each class will be run by a qualified fitness professional to coach you the whole way through.

"It's great value for money," Ms Menary said.

Fitstop will be open from Monday to Friday with the first class starting at 5am and the last class running at 6.15pm, on Saturdays one class will run from 7am.

The new gym is one of two new places to train that have been approved in recent months.

Recently the paper work was signed for a 12RND boxing gym at Orion Springfield Central.

Fitstop brings the total number of gyms around Greater Springfield to 12.

There are also three martial arts centres, two yoga studios and one pilates gym in the area.