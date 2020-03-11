Fitness star’s brutally honest body selfie

Fitness blogger Katie Lolas has got real about her body in a candid Instagram post. Picture: Instagram

Fitness blogger Katie Lolas has more than 168,000 Instagram followers thanks to her meal prep recipes and exercise tips.

But in her latest post Ms Lolas, 33, has offered a brutally honest look at her body - and women are applauding her for it.

The Sydney teacher shared two mirror selfies of her posing in a sports bra and leggings and wrote in the caption that she was sharing the pictures because "this is what my body looks like majority of the time".

Katie Lolas is a Sydney teacher and fitness blogger. Picture: Instagram.

"No, I'm not pregnant. No, I don't have my period. And no, I haven't eaten anything to irritate my stomach. My body changes from day to day and that's healthy and normal for me," Ms Lolas wrote.

Ms Lolas explained that she used to have a "warped perception" of what it meant to be healthy and thought she had to look a certain way, only to discover it wasn't achievable.

"Reality is, sometimes I'll have a flat stomach, but most of the time I don't and that's OK. It is not a reflection of my overall health and should not be connected to my sense of self worth," she said.

Ms Lolas shared the photos to show how her body changed. Picture: Instagram.

Ms Lolas added that she hopes others can learn to accept and love themselves too as "you were beautiful yesterday, you are beautiful today and you will still be beautiful tomorrow".

Her post soon attracted hundreds of women, thanking Ms Lolas for her post and saying they too could relate.

"I needed to see this! Thank you," one person wrote, while another added: "Thank you for being so honest and real."

"Thank you for sharing this! I always have a bloated stomach at night - I look completely different in the morning when I leave for work then I do when I return home. It's nice to know I'm not alone," one woman commented.

Ms Lolas told news.com.au that it's "so important to share more of our reality" and she wished there were more "normal" bodies on Instagram.

"My reality is that I'm fit an healthy and I still don't have a completely flat stomach all the time and that is 100 per cent normal," she said.

I really hope I can inspire women to feel more comfortable in their shape no matter what that might look like.

"I know I wish I saw more women with 'normal' bodies online, opposed to the perfectly edited babes with super flat stomachs because I'm so confident that's not reality for most women."

Ms Lolas turned to meal prepping as a way to managed her nutrition and digestive health, admitting she had been obsessed with calorie counting in her twenties.

After sharing her healthy meal prep guides on Instagram her following skyrocketed and now Ms Lolas wants to help other woman eat colourful and nutritious meals rather than worrying about fat intake.

'ASKING A WOMAN IF SHE'S PREGNANT ISN'T NICE'

It's not the first time Ms Lolas has gotten candid about her body. Back in October last year she shared a series of photos from different angles and told people to stop asking her if she was pregnant.

"Asking a woman if she's pregnant isn't nice. I know most people mean well, but it's completely inappropriate," she wrote.

"Pointing out what you might perceive as a 'baby bump' is not cool. It's actually quite rude."

Ms Lolas added that it was "none of your business" when a couple decided to get pregnant as it was a "deeply personal and loaded" topic.

"This is my body. It looks different depending on what I'm wearing. What angle a photo is taken. I have lumps, bumps and everything in between," she wrote.

"FYI I'm not pregnant. This is what a perfectly healthy belly looks like. I'll let you know in my own time when it happens for us."

Ms Lolas said at the time that she had decided to share the post after being subjected to painful questions about when she was having children.

"To be honest, I'm devastated that I'm not pregnant yet. It's a sensitive issue and it pains me every time someone brings it up, so I wanted to create some clear boundaries about the inappropriateness of that kind of questioning," she told news.com.au.

Like most women, Ms Lolas also pointed out that she didn't want to be told she looked like she was pregnant when she wasn't.

"I also felt quite embarrassed that apparently I look like I am pregnant? So essentially they're pointing out my bloated belly. I suffer from IBS so my stomach changes constantly throughout the day and I don't need anyone to bring that to my attention," she said.

Ms Lolas' post has since attracted more than 600 comments from other women empathising with her situation.

"I've been really encouraged by the response and it's made me feel I made the right decision by sharing my post," Ms Lolas said.