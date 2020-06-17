Fitness guru strengthens IGS

RUGBY: “Fear average.”

That’s the mantra guiding the Ipswich Grammar 1st XV’s preparations for the upcoming GPS rugby season under elite strength and conditioning coach and former Commonwealth Games boxer Mark Burgess of Team Chopper.

“We fear being average,” Burgess said.

“It’s all over our correspondence and training jerseys, and it is something we scream regularly in the gym when we are going for maximum dead lifts. ‘BBC aren’t doing this because they’re average and we fear average.’

“We scream it in the gym.”

Responsible for instilling some of the country’s leading professional sporting clubs with a hardened edge since retiring from a 20 year career in the Police force to pursue his passion working in the sports science and athlete development field, Burgess linked with the prestigious school last year.

Recruited to offer a fresh voice and bring that professional approach to the school program, he not only trains the boys and teaches them how to do it properly but also educates them on the values they will need to make their goals a reality in future.

As well as a strength and conditioning program targeting cardiovascular gains, Burgess educates the boys on nutrition, rehabilitation, injury prevention, proper technique for weights and other exercises, general health and supplements.

“It’s making sure they are disciplined - going to bed for eight hours, ensuring they are getting the right nutrition and eating well,” he said.

“If you won’t do that, you won’t be successful. Everyone is different. You need to improvise, adapt and overcome. We do a lot of boxing, rowing and riding, yoga, stretching, pilates, pool work and even team-building obstacle courses where teamwork is required more than anything else. I also make sure they are hydrating and having a protein supplement after each session as most athletes would.”

Studying remains the number one priority. To workout in Burgess’ gym, 1st XV hopefuls must be maintaining the highest standards on and off the field.

Results were instant last season. Perennial underdog IGS ascended to third, the firsts best result in years.

Boasting as much talent as ever, the famous red and white will strive to improve on that performance when the GPS rugby round robin gets underway next term.

“We have a realistic goal,” Burgess said.

“We realise that we are a 900 student school, so our depth is limited and we are going against Gregory Terrace and State High and Churchie with 3000 kids, so we just want to do better than last year.

“We are always the underdog but any kind of victory, be it in debating or academically or sporting, we really are proud of our achievements.

“It’s a really good school.”