NEW BRAND: Aden Burgess (bottom left) from North Booval las launched his own brand of active wear called X Elite.
News

Fitness fanatic shapes his own clothing line

Ashleigh Howarth
by
25th Jun 2019 4:00 PM
SINCE he was a young boy competing in sports and cross country at West Moreton Anglican College, Aden Burgess has had a passion for being active

Now the 22-year-old from North Booval has used his love of exercise to create his own online business selling active wear.

He saw the impact that larger brands were having on the community and was inspired to create his own. He personally funded X Elite, saving money as he worked as a membership consultant for World Gym Ipswich in Bundamba and putting everything that he could toward the brand.

"I was really interested in what some of the other bigger brands were doing, so I decided to bite the bullet and have a try," he said.

"X Elite was grown from the desire to inspire people to be confident in themselves. We want people to aim for their goals no matter how big or small and we want to play a role in building the elite.

"We want to produce products that we know are ethical and that help people feel that they are part of a community."

Mr Burgess will launch his new line of clothing, which consists of leggings, shirts, singlets, crop tops, joggers and other fitness apparel, at the upcoming Brisbane Fitness Show.

"I'm a little nervous and a little excited," he said.

"I will be selling my active wear and showing off the brand."

The Fitness Show returns for its seventh year at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre from July 13-14.

The event will showcase the biggest trends that are continuing to emerge in the health and fitness world for 2019. These include strength training, body scanning and measurement devices, vegan and sustainable/ethical brands, boutique fitness, group training and high intensity interval training.

While a number of products from X Elite will be available for purchase at the Fitness Show, Mr Burgess said orders can be made by logging onto www.xeliteofficial.com.au.

