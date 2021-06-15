Fitness fanatic keen to strengthen Ipswich’s footy profile

Sharon McRae is the latest Rugby League Ipswich board member eager to promote the game. PIcture: David Lems

SELF-confessed gym junkie Sharon McRae hopes to bring a different perspective to the Rugby League Ipswich (RLI) board in addition to her promotional skills.

The tattoo of a dumbbell on her right wrist signifies how much the former bodybuilder enjoys spending time in the gym and crossfit training.

On Monday night, she officially became the latest RLI board member.

McRae will focus on promotions, sponsorship and events, having performed multiple roles with River 949 and in her current job as West Bremer Radio promotions manager.

"It's just getting out there, whoever I'm working with, getting the name out there,'' McRae said.

"Interacting . . . a lot more in the promotion's side of it. And I just enjoy doing the whole organising of events.''

Growing up in "football town'' St George, she played representative touch footy and rugby league at school before moving to Brisbane in 1992.

She is friends with another famous St George-born footballer Dale "Rowdy'' Shearer.

The former Queensland and international player was a special guest at West Bremer Radio's State of Origin screening last Wednesday night at Limelight.

Newly-appointed Rugby League Ipswich board member Sharon McRae. Picture: David Lems

McRae worked as a hairdresser and a beauty rep before venturing into promotions in radio about seven years ago.

She hopes to share her past experiences serving Ipswich rugby league.

"It is a lot of new things and I'm all for new things,'' she said.

"I'm really excited.

"I can do my promotions, marketing and getting more sponsorships. Just getting us out there.

"Working in radio, I've got a lot of business relationships already.

"Ipswich is great for all small businesses all help each other.''

McRae is also mindful she can offer a different perspective, providing better balance on the current board.

"I love sports,'' she said, thrilled to see women's rugby league going ahead in leaps and bounds.

Although rugby league has changed considerably since she played, McRae is keen to enjoy more Ipswich matches mixing with the community.

After five years working with River 949, she is now also helping West Bremer Radio promote their events.

The West Bremer Radio team regularly call Ipswich footy matches live.

With three children and a partner, "Shaz'' joins the other RLI board members - interim chairman Anthony Breeze, David Nugent, Dave Martin and Ken Kennedy.

Away from rugby league, McRae loves training, having focused on her fitness for more than 20 years.

"My main thing is I live and breathe my training at my gym,'' she said.

"I do weights because I used to compete in bodybuilding years and years ago.''

She's already working on new memberships to encourage more people to get fit and healthy.