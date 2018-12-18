Menu
MILESTONE: The opening of Anytime Fitness' 500th Club, in Goodna.
Health

Fitness chain chooses Ipswich to open its 500th gym

Hayden Johnson
by
18th Dec 2018 1:46 PM
AUSTRALIA'S largest gym chain has chosen Ipswich to house its 500th facility.

Anytime Fitness cut the ribbon on its latest facility at Goodna yesterday, marking a major milestone for the global fitness community.

The Goodna facility adds to the portfolio of gym owner Jordan Cowen.

Mr Cowen owns eight Anytime Fitness clubs across the Brisbane region.

"It's a great privilege to be a part of the 500th club milestone of Anytime Fitness in Australia,” he said.

"I'm thrilled to bring the benefits of this empowering brand to the local Goodna community.”

The expansion of the company in Australia has been rapid.

Anytime Fitness celebrated its 10 year anniversary in Australia this year, opening an average of one club per week during its time in the country.

Gym chairman and co-founder Justin McDonell said the company was excited to launch the Goodna facility.

"We are extremely proud to have succeeded in reaching our 500th Anytime Fitness club in Australia,” he said.

"Anytime Fitness has cemented its status as the country's largest fitness chain, with Australia now the most successful market for the brand globally; boasting the most gyms per capita and the highest average member base.

"From our very first club opening in Gunnedah in 2008, to now, club 500 in Goodna, we are thrilled Australians have embraced the Anytime Fitness philosophy for making healthy happen.”

Anytime Fitness director Richard Peil said the company was committed to "building a supportive and inspiring fitness culture that improves lives”.

"We will continue to work towards a fitter and healthier Australia as our national footprint continues to expand,” he said.

The opening of the Goodna facility comes after Anytime Fitness opened a gym at Ripley Town Centre in early December.

anytime fitness goodna gym health and wellbeing
Ipswich Queensland Times

