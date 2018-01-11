Fitness centre a first for Ipswich

WHAT started as small beginnings in a home gym has expanded into fully integrated, holistic health and performance centre.

The first of its kind in the city, Ipswich Health and Performance Centre opened in its new digs in Raceview this week and trainers Kelleigh Wallace, Andy Saunderson and Jason Triffett and ready to make their move in the local fitness industry.

The centre includes nutritional information, consultations, massage, a gym and personal training facilities.

Jason Triffett, Kelleigh Wallace and Andy Saunderson from Ipswich Health and Performance Centre. Rob Williams

"I honestly believe we are the first of the kind in this city," Ms Wallace said.

"We're trying to give people are very holistic approach, not just give someone a caning and then get them out the door.

"We want to make sure they are looked after mentally and physically and their nutrition is on point.

"We wanted a gym that is very much a hybrid facility which covers everything from cardio to body building and functional fitness, we wanted everything under one roof and we needed a bigger facility to do that."

She said the original business had grown to the point they needed more space.

"Andrew and I started with a smaller personal training business and over the six years we outgrew the gym and needed something a little bit more central to Ipswich," Ms Wallace said.

"That's when we decided to recruit Jason who offers something a little bit different.

"Andrew and I offer more strength, body building style workouts where as Jason is more functional fitness."

Trainer Jason Triffett said functional fitness was focused on movement that happened naturally in the everyday, for example helping people to pick something up from the ground.

"We brainstormed the concept of a hybrid type facility that really could cater for multiple styles of training," he said.

The centre is at 53 Briggs Rd, Raceview.