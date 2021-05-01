Fit women fight back in DV struggle

Senior Constable Catriona Burnett and boxing trainer Jessica Cashman are encouraging women who have experienced domestic violence to join free fitness classes at the Ipswich or Fernvale PCYC.

Ipswich woman who have experienced domestic violence are increasing their physical and mental resilience while also creating vital friendships in a free program at the PCYC.

The RUBY program (Rise Up, Be Yourself) involves general fitness classes including boxing, circuit training and Zumba dancing, run in conjunction with Ipswich’s domestic violence advocacy groups and local police.

Ipswich and Fernvale PCYCs are among 18 clubs across the state that host the classes for women who have been or who currently are experiencing domestic violence.

Ipswich’s program started in February 2019 and assistant club manager Senior Constable Catriona Burnett said it had helped vulnerable women take control of their lives.

“Ipswich’s classes have been quite popular, with one of the highest participant rates here,” Sen. Const. Burnett said.

“We work with the Domestic Violence Action Centre and other support groups who can refer clients onto us.

“It is all about healthy bodies and healthy minds.

“It gives them confidence and they find support from being among a like-minded group of ladies.

“As a police officer I am involved so it also provides a positive interaction with police, and gives them the opportunity to approach me with any concerns.”

The delivery of the RUBY program involves free weekly training sessions facilitated by both a qualified, female personal trainer and a female police officer.

The strength-based training sessions run for one hour with an additional half an hour afterwards allocated for group chats, facilitated workshops, healthy snacks and intentional connection.

The session times are not advertised so as to ensure the safety of the women involved.

Trainer Jessica Cashman said she also found solace in being part of the program, having experienced domestic violence in the past.

“I can see the benefit of being able to link in with the Queensland Police Service and ladies who understand each other and connect,” she said.

For more information on how to join the program, contact the Ipswich or Fernvale PCYC directly.