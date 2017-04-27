22°
Fit gear gets seniors active

Andrew Korner
| 27th Apr 2017 12:45 PM
FIT AND READY: Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann (centre) at the launch of the new outdoor fitness area at Lowood.
FIT AND READY: Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann (centre) at the launch of the new outdoor fitness area at Lowood.

LOWOOD'S senior citizens have been given all the encouragement they need to get active outdoors, with the construction of a new gym.

Free for residents to use, the outdoor gym on Peace St is part of an ongoing campaign to encourage older people to increase their physical activity.

Real Insurance has opened four similar gyms across the country, with the latest at Lowood using state-of-the-art equipment.

The insurance company quotes recent figures which state 39.6 per cent of seniors agree that there are not enough free community-based health initiatives in their area.

The research found 89% of seniors didn't have a gym membership, while a similar proportion, 90.2%, preferred outdoor exercise because fresh air and sunshine provide them with added benefits.

Real Insurance spokesperson Tatiana Day said the company's aim was to have a positive impact on the health and well-being of all Australians.

"The new realSpaces outdoor training zone will encourage seniors and the rest of the Somerset community to stay active with friends and family as the equipment can be used by all ages,” Ms Day said.

The launch of realSpaces Somerset is timely in that it complements Somerset Regional Council's Active Ageing Program which runs from April to June.

The program offers free nutritional workshops, group exercise sessions and aims to help seniors in the community lead fuller and healthier lives.

Topics:  health and fitness lowood

Here's what you need to know if you are heading out this Ipswich Festival

