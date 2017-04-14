Fishy business for Ipswich seafood suppliers on Easter

SEAFOOD FRENZY: Chad Gernetzky from Reel Seafood and Takeaway gathers prawns for hungry customers on Good Friday.

HUNDREDS of kilos of fresh seafood is expected to swim off Ipswich retailers shelves this weekend.

Seafood wholesalers and suppliers have spent months preparing for one of the biggest weekends of the year, making sure their prawn and fish stocks meet the community's expectations.

Reel Seafood and Takeaway manager Jayme Shields said the Brassall small business had already sold more than 100kgs of fish, prawns and oysters by late yesterday and she had plenty more stock ready for the rest of the Easter weekend.

"I started getting ready about three months ago, making sure we had enough ordered to meed demand," she said.

"I've been up at 3am the past few days making sure everything was ready and it would all go smoothly and so far so good.

"I already had to go to the market to get more oysters as we sold out but we have plenty here."

She said prawns were popular on customers' menus while oysters and white and reef fish varieties were also in high demand.

Reel Seafood and Takeaway is open until late all weekend.