Fishy business sees police smash avo theft case

AVOCADO SCARCITY: Sushi maker Soo-Kwang Kim was under a lot of personal stress when she left a store with 77 avocados to be used in sushi. Ross Irby

LUSH avocados rolling off the shelves at some Ipswich supermarkets over summer were simply disappearing out the doors.

With dozens of the prized nutritious fruit rapidly disappearing, it was adding up as it was not being paid for.

A police investigation into the perplexing avocado heist through January nailed a sushi bar operator.

The avocado gold did not land on café tables as coveted smashed avo but neatly sectioned inside sushi rolls.

The mystery when solved resulted in the sushi operator charged with stealing 77 avocados.

Going before Ipswich Magistrates Court, sushi maker Ms Soo-Kwang Kim, 45, from Calamvale, pleaded guilty to three charges of stealing avocados from supermarkets in Springfield between January 1 and January 21.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Tracey Laing told the court the victim store was Woolworths at Springfield and an investigation began when its store manager contacted police on January 23 about avocados being stolen.

"CCTV footage captures her selecting groceries and placing them in her shopping bag," Sgt Laing said.

"She would proceed to the self-serve checkout and pay for only some of the avocados."

Police evidence before magistrate Donna MacCallum shows her putting 33 avocados in her bag but paying for just eight - 25 not paid for.

Another day Ms Kim walks in and selects 47 avocados but pays only for 10 - 37 not paid for.

In the third offence Ms Kim chose 49 avocados, self-checks out but pays only for 34 - 15 not paid for.

Sgt Laing said she works at a sushi shop and says that at the time there had been a shortage of avocado and she was unable to buy them through the markets.

Ms Kim had told police the sushi shop uses lots of avocados and been very busy through the summer school holidays.

"She did not count them as she was too busy and had to get back to the shop," said Sgt Laing.

"Woolworths seeks $300 restitution."

Defence lawyer Megan Creaser from Go to Court Lawyers, said Ms Kim was very busy in both her business and family life, and had to keep her home spotless because her ill father-in-law suffers lung cancer.

Her ageing parents live overseas.

Ms Creaser said the hard worker had no time to socialise or make friends, and was feeling overwhelmed at the time because of the stresses in her life.

"She is extremely remorseful. She has apologised to Woolworths and to pay for the avocado's," said Ms Creaser.

"She is likely to be ostracised from her community.

"She realises she did the wrong thing and is very ashamed of herself."

Magistrate MacCallum said some charges had been discontinued by police and "I note the explanation in letters from her and her husband".

"It is a serious matter but she was under a fair amount of pressure.

"It puts at risk her good name in the community."

Because of her very good history with no offences Ms Kim was placed on a good behaviour bond for six months.

No conviction was recorded. And she must pay $300 restitution to Woolworths.