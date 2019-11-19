Menu
Two men who were stranded in the Robinson River overnight after their boat sank said they were very concerned by a number of crocodiles nearby. Picture: Shaana McNaught
Fishos found 12 hours after boat sank in croc-infested river

by NATASHA EMECK
19th Nov 2019 6:52 AM
Two tourists have been rescued after their boat sank and left them stranded in crocodile-infested waters for more than 12 hours on Sunday.

Northern Watch Commander Bruce Payne said the two men were rescued from the mouth of the Robinson River, about 100km southeast of Borroloola, at 2.30am today.

He said the pair of Queenslanders were in the Top End for a fishing holiday but their boat took on water and sank at 2pm on Sunday.

 

 

"Their Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB), food, water and most of their gear was lost with the boat," Senior Seargent Payne said.

"The men managed to get ashore and walked some distance through mangroves before climbing a sand dune where they were able to get some phone signal and ring police at about 7pm on Sunday.

"Borroloola police and community members from King Ash Bay responded by boat and arrived and located the men in the Robinson River area by 2.30am this morning.

"The men had phoned several times during the night to update police about their location and were very concerned by a number of crocodiles nearby."

He said the pair were very happy to be rescued and later returned to their camp.

