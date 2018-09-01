Fishing, swimming and the great outdoors at Chuwar

This landmark family residence at Chuwar has sweeping views of the Brisbane River.

CHUWAR is a hidden little gem only six kilometres north of the Ipswich CBD and 32 kilometres by road west of the Brisbane CBD.

The most northern suburb of Ipswich, and boasting mainly acreage properties, Chuwar's geographical position means it has a footprint in both Ipswich and Brisbane.

The suburb is known for its leafy streets and solid brick homes which line Allawah Road, Lansdowne Way and Brodzig Road.

There are about 800 householders that call Chuwar home located on mostly established acreage properties and an additional two new housing estates offering smaller parcels of land.

Clare Cantwell, co-owner of Palace Property Agents, said Chuwar offered buyers a quality, family-friendly lifestyle that was affordable and great value for money.

She said that land sizes varied greatly and ranged from one to 20 acres, and the two new housing estates which offered smaller residential blocks.

"Prices in Chuwar have risen by 8.9 percent in the last quarter compared with the same quarter the previous year," Mrs Cantwell said.

"Last year the average house price was $470,000. This year it's about $530,000, so it's a great suburb to buy in.

"People are drawn to Chuwar because of its central location and the beautiful outdoor lifestyle that's on offer with typically larger blocks where you can have a horse, some chickens and the kids can roam free."

Chuwar also boasts Colleges Crossing - a stunning nature reserve and river crossing with walking trails, lookouts and clean water for swimming and fishing.

The suburb has several amenities including the Karalee Shopping Centre with Woolworths and speciality Shops with stage two now under way.

There is also a services station, produce store, motorcycle track, veterinary surgery, Boy Scouts club and two churches.

SPOTLIGHT ON CHUWAR

MEDIAN PROPERTY PRICE HOUSE UNIT $541,000 BUY n/a $395 RENT n/a

CAPITAL GROWTH Change in median sales price in: Past 3 months 3.4% 12 months 13.9% 3 years 22.5% 5 years 25.8% Annually (10 years) 2.3%

AVERAGE NUMBER OF DAYS ON MARKET (HOUSES) 114 days

AVERAGE HOLD PERIOD 10.3 years

GROSS RENTAL YIELD Houses n/a Units n/a