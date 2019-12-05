Fishing hotspots: Ambush predators thrive in hot weather

FISHING LINES

MANGROVE jacks seem to be the flavour of the month with good reports coming from the Coomera and Nerang rivers.

Mangrove jacks are renowned ambush predators which can put your fishing gear and heart to the test when they crunch your bait or lures.

Due to their nature they like to live tight to structure like bridge pylons, pontoons and rock walls.

Most of the anglers are using lures to target them with proven performers being the Jackall Squirrel or Lucky Craft Pointers. Either of these lures can be cast close to the structure and a steady retrieve is all that is needed. However a twitch or pause can sometimes trigger a strike.

If you are heading down there over the weekend the run-out tide seems to be more productive at the moment.

Bait fishing is another option if you are land based.

Keep your rig simple with a single running sinker and a 4/0 circle hook.

Mullet fillets or whole prawns are great baits and will often produce welcome bicatch like cod, flathead or the odd jewfish.

Offshore options are heating up with the warm weather and the dolphin fish have arrived in numbers. Trolling small skirts in brighter colours is a great way to target dolphin fish as it allows you to cover larger areas.

Once you find them you can start a burley trail of cubed pilchards and pieces of squid to keep them hanging around the boat.

Slowly floating unweighted pieces of pilchard or small soft plastics in the burley trail is a great way to catch these acrobatic fighters. These early run fish are generally smaller than the ones that arrive later in the month but are a lot of fun on lighter gear.

Jesse Mardel with a hard-fighting mackerel.

Keep your eye on the sounder if you head off the Gold Coast as there have been a few smaller black marlin being caught. These fish have been harassing bait fish off the Pin Bar and off North Stradbroke Island.

Marlin will hit a wide range of skirted lures and trolled deadbaits but if you find a bait ball try sending a live yakkas or slimy mackerel out the back to entice one of these beakies.

Murray cod season has opened in the rivers of NSW and after a short drive west, you can tangle with these iconic freshwater sports fish.

Murray cod are opportunistic and will hit a wide range of lures. Top water fishing is one of the more exciting ways to target them.

The Jackall Pompadour is a proven run scorer and is very easy to use. Simply cast and slowly retrieve near any structure should draw the cod out to strike.

If the cod are a little reluctant to hit the surface or the sun is high, try spinnerbaits or diving lures. Once again cast close to structure and slowly retrieve to keep the lure in the strike zone, make sure you fish the lure right back to the rod tip as cod love to follow and hit your lure at your feet.

With the low river levels out west at the moment, walking the banks or gorges is an easy way to target them but kayaks are preferred for fishing larger water holes. There are plenty of camping options out there so make a weekend of it and escape the rat race and unwind.

Charltons Bait and Tackle is at 18 Kerwick Street, Redbank. Phone (07) 38181677.