Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Territorian Jethro Kahler has become the fifth fisherman to win big through BetEasy’s Million Dollar Fish Season 5 competition. Picture: KATRINA BRIDGEFORD.
Territorian Jethro Kahler has become the fifth fisherman to win big through BetEasy’s Million Dollar Fish Season 5 competition. Picture: KATRINA BRIDGEFORD.
Fishing

Million Dollar Fish $10,000 barra caught

by SHEETAL SINGH
12th Mar 2020 7:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TERRITORIAN Jethro Kahler's faith in the fishing gods has been restored.

A few fishing seasons back Jethro snagged himself a $10,000 barra that had been tagged for the BetEasy's Million Dollar Fish competition.

Only problem was he caught it outside the competition's time frame and had to be content with just his prized fish.

Jethro couldn't believe his luck on Monday night when he hauled in another red tagged Barramundi worth $10,000. The 87cm fish was caught in a culvert in the Adelaide River.

"When I caught this Barra, I saw the red tag and literally dived on it," he said.

"My mate reeled in another 91cm Barra as well- we could have got more but we were pretty happy with the red tag so we went home and celebrated with a few beers." he said. "It was a pretty good afternoon and when we caught it we thought that it's finally redemption."

He plans on putting the cash towards car repairs for him and his friend.

More Stories

Show More
fishing million dollar fish northern territory

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Free Jets day: Say thanks to brave helpers

        premium_icon Free Jets day: Say thanks to brave helpers

        Sport Ipswich’s first round of the Intrust Super Cup will thank and honour sacrifice.

        • 12th Mar 2020 6:00 AM
        Teen admits to lighting fire near house

        premium_icon Teen admits to lighting fire near house

        News Youth awaits sentence on charge of endangering home

        Accused driver seeks footage of motorway crash

        premium_icon Accused driver seeks footage of motorway crash

        News Man asks court for time to obtain evidence of alleged confrontation in lead up to...

        Renewed push to improve hospital parking woes, park safety

        premium_icon Renewed push to improve hospital parking woes, park safety

        News There is a push to resolve the issues ahead of the election.