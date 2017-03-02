Fishing couple wins charter

WHAT A CATCH: Fishing competition winner Margaret Ringelstein of Bundamba with The QT sales and marketing manager Marcus Leis.

FISHING-MAD Bundamba couple Margaret and Mike Ringelstein may have been happily married for 48 years, but get them out on the water with a couple of rods in their hands, and they are bitter rivals.

The pair is set for the fishing trip of a lifetime after winning our Ultimate Fishing Giveaway.

Mrs Ringelstein said she was over the moon when she found out she'd won a fishing charter for two off the Sunshine Coast With Odyssey Charters, plus a $1000 BCF voucher and a $1200 gift card from Flight Centre.

While Mike fancies himself as the better fisherman, there's a running joke in the family that Margaret always outfishes him.

Naturally, she'll take husband and main fishing rival Mike with her.

"It was lucky I was sitting down when they told me I'd won," she said.

"It will be a competition out there between Mike and I - it's serious."